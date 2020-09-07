Authorities seek victim's identity in Clarke County shooting death

Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the victim of a fatal shooting in Clarke County.
Deputies found a Black male on Highway 18 near Highway 512 east of Pachuta around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, said Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White.
The man had been shot to death, White said.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the man was approximately 50 to 60 years old, about 5' 8" to 5' 10" tall and weighed about 240-260 pounds.
The man was wearing a cross on a silver chain, the MBI said in a news release on Monday.
Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call the Clarke County Sheriff's Department at 601-776-3956, the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 601-693-1926 or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS.
