Authorities investigate threats against Clarkdale High

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Mississippi, east central Mississippi, north central Mississippi, northeast Mississippi, south central Mississippi, southeast Mississippi, southwest Mississippi and west central Mississippi, including the following areas, in central Mississippi, Attala, Choctaw, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Leake, Madison MS, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith and Yazoo. In east central Mississippi, Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee and Winston. In north central Mississippi, Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster. In northeast Mississippi, Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha. In south central Mississippi, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln and Marion. In southeast Mississippi, Covington, Forrest, Jones and Lamar. In southwest Mississippi, Adams, Claiborne, Franklin MS and Jefferson. In west central Mississippi, Warren. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain of two to four inches in less than three hours with local amounts of five to seven inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&