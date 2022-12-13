Authorities investigate threats against Clarkdale High

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that investigators were looking in to threats made against Clarkdale High School.
In a news release, Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies began working with the Lauderdale County School District on Monday, Dec. 12, after violent threats toward several students were made on social media.
“After a lengthy and thorough investigation, investigators were able to determine that a student at the school had attempted to frame another student as the perpetrator,” Calhoun said.
LCSD Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said in a statement posted to social media Monday afternoon that the district quickly contacted law enforcement as soon as it became aware of the threats.
“Late this afternoon, the Lauderdale County School District was made aware regarding a threat made online toward Clarkdale High School. The LCSD immediately notified the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, which launched its cyber investigation,” he said. “The suspect has been identified and measures have been taken on campus to ensure the safety of students and staff.”
Deputies were working Tuesday to contact the parents of the targeted students to provide them with information needed to press charges in youth court. Additionally, Calhoun said the district would be charging the student with making terroristic threats toward school property.
“These types of investigations require patience, and we would remind students that making any type of threat on any type of social media platform is a crime, and that they will be held accountable,” Calhoun said.
