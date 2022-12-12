Author returns to Meridian bearing gifts for local students

T. J. Harris Upper Elementary School students received a special gift for the holidays Monday as a Meridian native returned home to donate the first title of his award-winning children's book series.
The fifth graders were gifted a free copy of "J.D. and the Great Barber Battle," by J.D. Dillard, a member of Meridian High School's Class of 1994.
"It gives me such pride and joy to come back and do a book giveaway in Meridian, a city that raised me and prepared me for the future," Dillard said. "I look forward to reaching back and showing support to a city and state that supported me during my upbringing. It is very overwhelming, remarkable, and touching."
Dillard's childhood in Meridian is the foundation for the book series. Just like the main character J.D., Dillard discovered his talent for barbering after his mother gave him a botched haircut shortly before the first day at Witherspoon Elementary School.
Initially, he attempted to wear a cap to avoid being ridiculed by his peers. However, he had to remove his cap to enter the school building. Then his friends and other students noticed the bad haircut and started making fun of him.
Weary from their ridicule, J.D. decided he would try to cut his own hair, and that's when he discovered his natural talent for barbering, eventually developing his skills into a career spanning more than 20 years.
"J.D. and the Great Barber Battle is a funny and relatable read," Dillard said. "In writing the book, I want young readers and the world to know about the importance of finance, family values, a loving community, comradery, and health."
In addition to being a children's book author, Dillard is a celebrity barber that services many A-list celebrity clients. After graduating from Meridian High School, he earned a full football scholarship to Tuskegee University. While attending college, he became a licensed barber and opened his first barbershop, also located in Tuskegee.
Through his worldwide travels with his celebrity clients, Dillard has visited more than 46 U.S. states and 12 international countries. But he loves his home state.
"Mississippi is a family-oriented state that I truly adore," he said. "I have fond memories of my upbringing in Meridian. I was reared with strong family principles and with both a male and female parent in the home. I also had a supportive community and local church that were highly respected and instilled great values in me."
