Assault charge dropped in shooting death at Meridian gas station

An aggravated assault charge for a suspect in a December 2019 shooting death was dropped during a preliminary hearing Thursday in Meridian Municipal Court.
Javarious Page, 23, of Meridian, was arrested May 13 and charged with aggravated assault and murder.
The charges were related to the Dec. 6, 2019 shooting death of Deondra Brandon, 29, at the Citgo station on Highway 19.
Municipal Court Judge Robbie Jones said the assault charge was dropped because of a lack of evidence.
Page is still charged with murder, he said.
Based on video footage from the scene, Page walked into the gas station to make a purchase, police said. Brandon then punched him, leading to a fight, MPD Detective Rochester Anderson said.
Page pulled out a gun and Brandon fell to the floor after being shot once, according to a court document. Page then shot Brandon two more times, police said.
Brandon was on his hands and knees and video footage indicated he was no longer a threat after the first shot, the court document stated. A gun was found in Brandon's right pocket, police said.
Jones said that based on a video shown in court, it was not clear what happened during the first incident, so the assault charge was dropped. The charge could be reinstated depending on the investigation, he said.
Page's bond on the murder charge was set at $500,000. He is the second suspect charged in the case.
Earnquarious Q. Jackson of Meridian was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a building, shooting into a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.
