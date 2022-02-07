Mississippi native award-winning author and humorist Harrison Scott Key will share his thoughts on the South and his memoirs at Meridian Community College’s Arts & Letters Series event, Book Look.
Key’s talk will be Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. in the McCain Theater. Admission is free of charge.
The author of two books, Congratulations, Who Are You Again? and The World’s Largest Man, which won the Thurber Prize for American Humor, Key has spoken at TEDx and hundreds of book festivals, conferences, and universities around the nation.
His humor and words have appeared in The Best American Travel Writing, Oxford American, Outside, The New York Times, The Bitter Southerner, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, Town & County, Mockingbird, Salon, Savannah Magazine, Reader’s Digest, Image, Southern Living, Gulf Coast, Creative Nonfiction and more.
“It’s an honor to have him here,” said Susie Johnson, director of the Arts & Letters Series. She said Key has a knack for explaining the South to others with humor and poignancy.
Key, who holds a master of fine arts degree in creative nonfiction and a doctorate in playwriting, works at the Savannah College of Art and Design. He has held appointments as chair of liberal arts, professor of English, professor of writing, and executive dean.
For more information, go to https://meridiancc.edu/campus_life/arts_and_letters/index.html
