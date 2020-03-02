Arts council, museum team for auction to benefit Meridian community

Two hands are better than one, and when two forces join together to work for a common goal, much is accomplished.
The Meridian Council for the Arts and the Meridian Museum of Art did just that Saturday evening to present Art for Meridian 2020. Featuring a silent auction, a live auction, and a seated gourmet dinner at Northwood Country Club, guests were also treated to performances by the Meridian High School choirs. The Freshman Women, Concert Choir and Advanced Women under the direction of Alanna Burns and Sarah Pogue, entertained members of the community who had come to raise money and awareness for these local arts organizations.
Co-chairs for the event, Holly Davis, representing the Meridian Council for the Arts and Leslie Carruth, representing the museum, agree.
“Tonight was a great success," Carruth said. "These events help enhance the quality of the arts culture in our community by recognizing artists and creating resources that fund community grants and arts education programs.”
Davis emphasized the importance of the donations of time and talents by the many, many volunteers, artists, and sponsors who helped make the event happen.
“It takes countless hours to put together this fundraiser, but it is made so much easier with all of these people working together for one goal," Davis said. "We had $28,000 in sponsorships; that speaks volumes for our community support.”
Betty Lou Jones, president of the council, gave one example of how the event impacts our community.
“Twenty students from MHS choirs will be traveling to New York City representing the City of Meridian and Meridian High School in June, 2020 to perform at Carnegie Hall, “ Jones said. “The Meridian Council for the Arts provided the grant that will help make that trip happen.
“This has been the best crowd in 21 years and one of the best collections," Jones said. "This is a tribute to our community and their commitment to the arts and enhancing cultural events and education.”
Raising more than $28,000 alone, the live auction featured the works of local artists Greg Cartmell, Karen Rush, Keith Everett, Judy VanVeckhoven, Charlie Busler, and Rachel Busler Misenar. Busler, a featured artist, said he looks forward to events like these.
“It’s nice to give back to your community, and I am especially honored that Rachel (Busler’s daughter) and I are spotlighted here,” Busler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.