Artists unveil Jimmie Rodgers mural

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star 

Kate Cherry, director of the Meridian Museum of Art, thanks the members of the Meridian Museum Art Collective Thursday during the unveiling of their latest mural. From left, Leslie Carruth, Cary Haycox, Kris Gianakos, Daniel Ethridge, Marsha Iverson and volunteer Pam Praither. Leslie Lee, director of the Jimmie Rodgers Festival and Museum, is on the far right. 

Members of the Meridian Museum Art Collective gathered Thursday to officially unveil their latest mural, which honors Jimmie Rodgers, a Meridian native known as the “Father of Country Music”.

Artists unveil Jimmie Rodgers mural

Lach Thornton plays a tune during the celebration. 

The mural, which is on the back of the Vise building, is the latest in a series of paintings created by the collective.

A mural recognizing singer David Ruffin near Dumont Plaza was the first, while another at Naval Air Station Meridian honors Ensign Jesse L. Brown, the U.S. Navy’s first Black naval aviator. Yet another painting features The Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover on the side of Freddie’s Fine Spirits on Highway 39.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video