Artists finish Jimmie Rodgers mural in record time

Just a few weeks ago, the back side of the Vise building in downtown Meridian was a blank canvas.

But, suddenly, a giant mural appeared honoring Meridian native Jimmie Rodgers, known around the world as "The Father of Country Music”

In two short weeks, members of the Meridian Museum Art Collective turned the wall into a magical masterpiece. Members of the group include Cary Haycox, Kris Gianakos, Leslie Carruth, Marsha Iverson and Daniel Ethridge.

“The beginning steps of putting the mural together was my specialty in the group,” said Ethridge, who teaches graphic design at Meridian Community College.

“I'm the person that does the gridding and the mapping, creating a mockup of the mural onto the wall itself, so the client and everybody involved can see how it will look and then a lot of decisions are made in that process.”

The Jimmie Rodgers mural is the latest in a series of paintings created by the collective. A mural recognizing singer David Ruffin near Dumont Plaza was the first, while another at Naval Air Station Meridian honors Ensign Jesse L. Brown, the U.S. Navy’s first Black naval aviator. Yet another painting features The Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover on the side of Freddie’s Fine Spirits on Highway 39.

“After we finished the David Ruffin mural last year, there was always an outcry from the community wondering when the Jimmie Rogers mural was going to happen, '' Ethridge said.

+2 ANOTHER MAGICAL MURAL IN MERIDIAN photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

+3 COME TOGETHER: Another magical mural appears in Meridian The Meridian Museum Art Collective has come together once again to create another colorful mural.

+2 'Allie Cat' mural appears ahead of upcoming festival Ahead of the upcoming Allie Cat Run and Festival, a new mural inspired by the event's names…

The design for the new mural came from a poster that Ethridge did for the Jimmie Rodgers festival five years ago. He said it was just a matter of finding a wall space that could hold the massive piece of art.

“We wanted the mural to be seen from a mile away and make it larger than life,” Ethridge said. “We felt the need to honor him because he was someone who made it big from the city and became a huge success.”

Iverson, a retired Meridian High school art teacher, credited the community for their support of the project.

“We had people dropping by just to snap photos and were even kind enough to bring water; it was just a wonderful experience,” she said.

+3 David Ruffin mural unveiled in Meridian “I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day,” sang David Ruffin and the Temptations on their No. 1 h…

Ethridge hopes the murals will persuade others to use public spaces as a means to inspire the city.

“If you got an idea, if you got a dream, if you got a vision, you can make it happen,” he said.