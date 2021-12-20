The Meridian Police Department has arrested a woman in connection with an October home invasion that led to a local woman being kidnapped from her home.
The home invasion occurred in the early hours of Oct. 11 at a home on 19th Court, where a woman was woken by someone in her home. The suspect forced the woman into the trunk of her car and drove off in the vehicle.
Meridian Community College campus police found the woman in the truck of her vehicle around 5:30 a.m. at a gas station.
Amber Jo Barnett was arrested Friday and charged with receiving stolen property and accessory after the fact. She has since posted bond and was released from custody.
MDP Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers believe Barnett was one of two women with the victim's car when officers arrived and played a role in the crime.
MPD previously arrested Laumarice Jenkins, 40, in connection with the case. However, Luebbers said investigators learned they were given false information leading them to Jenkins.
He has been released and had the charges dropped.
“His name has been cleared,” she said. “There was some false information given to officers.”
An investigation into the home invasion is still ongoing, Luebbers said, and more arrests are expected.
