Changes are coming to the fuel card system for Lauderdale County employees, following the arrest last month of a former road worker.
Jerry Glenn Morgan of Toomsuba is accused of stealing fuel meant for county use and selling it on the black market, according to the sheriff's department.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun estimated that Morgan stole approximately $237,000 in diesel over a two-year period.
Days after Morgan's arrest, the Board of Supervisors approved a motion formally requesting the county administrator, road manager and purchasing clerk to revise procedures.
“Since then, we’ve come up with a plan to address basically our whole fuel policy, starting with my department,” said Rush Mayatt, the county road manager.
Under the plan, everyone will receive new personal identification numbers, which allow employees to get fuel with a designated card, Mayatt said.
Department heads and Mayatt will approve the issuance of PINs.
Employees will also receive training on policies and procedures and sign a form of acknowledgement, Mayatt said.
“I’ll also place restrictions on that person’s PIN, that person’s ability to purchase fuel,” he said.
Those restrictions include how much fuel an employee may purchase and the time it can be purchased.
“This all goes hand in hand and hopefully will eliminate any kind of possibility of things like this happening in the future,” Mayatt said.
