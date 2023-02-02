When she was younger, Maddie Clayton played a fairytale character in a local theater production of “Shrek The Musical” although her dream was to portray the feisty princess Fiona.
More than five years later, and now a sophomore at Lamar School, Clayton is finally getting her wish.
She will take on the role of Fiona to Maddox Davis’ portrayal of Shrek in Meridian Community College Theatre’s presentation of “Shrek The Musical Jr.” on Saturday and Sunday in the campus’ McCain Theater. The curtain for both matinees is 3 p.m.
“I have been obsessed with ‘Shrek The Musical’ since I was in first grade,” Clayton said. “I have always dreamed of playing Fiona, so when I heard that they were going to be doing it, I was like I have got to hop on that part.”
Fiona’s boldness and audacious sense of humor is what attracted Clayton to the part.
“I love her character,” said Clayton, who is known to local audiences from playing the Baker’s wife in Meridian Little Theatre’s “Into the Woods” and Countess Lily Malevsky Malevich in Lamar School’s “Anastasia.” “She is really funny.”
“Shrek The Musical Jr.” is based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks Animation films and popular Broadway musical.
“‘Shrek Jr.’ is primarily a Take 1 show, but is a joint venture for MCC’s two youth theater organizations,” said MCC Arts & Letters Series Director Susie Johnson.
Take 1 is for ages 8-12 and meets every Tuesday after school. Stage 2, the more experienced group, is for youth age 13 to college students.
Altogether 56 local students are taking part in the production.
“Many of these students have never been on stage, so this is a great opportunity to experience both the teamwork and the hard work that results in pride and personal growth,” said Johnson, who is directing the musical.
Davis, an eighth-grader at Southeast Lauderdale Middle School, thought the part of Shrek would be a learning experience.
“I like to take whatever opportunities I can get to perform and get more experience,” he said. “I thought Shrek was a role that would be fun and that I would fit the part.”
Davis, who performed in past Take 1 performances of “Pirates of Penzance Jr.” and “Matilda The Musical Jr.” and MLT’s “Newsies,” said juggling school work, theater practices and band practice can sometimes be challenging but that he really enjoys performing in front of a live audience.
He also took on the role of Col. William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody to Clayton’s role of Dolly Tate in Stage 2’s musical comedy “Irving Berlin’s Annie Get Your Gun” last fall.
Besides bringing more experienced acting to roles, the Stage 2 performers also help design and decorate the set, assist with costumes and serve as role models to the younger actors, Johnson said.
Stage 2 member Mary Emma Honeycutt was instrumental in using her artistic abilities to transform the stage as set designer, Johnson noted. Daylon Horton, who will star as Lord Farquaad, helped research and design special make up needed to transform the actors into ogres and other fantastical creatures.
Clayton said she loves the theater for its eclectic mix of youth.
“I love the theater community,” she said. “It brings a bunch of people together. People who may not have many friends or people who may be shy, but it brings them into something and gives them a chance to make new friends and find something that they love to do. I have seen a lot of people change so much because of theater.”
Tickets for Shrek Jr. are $10 for adults and $5 for children.They can be purchased online at meridiancc.edu/artsandletters or at the door before the performance.
Other local students in the cast are Avery Agent, Cambree Allen, Kinsley Allen, Madeline Bass, Abby Kate Battle, Cade Benton, Lanie Benton, Olivia Benton, Hadley Blackledge, Cadence Bradley, Liam Clayton, Reagan Couch, Elizabeth Crudup, Charlotte Dues, Abbiegail Ellis, Lydia Embrey, Mandy Farmer, Ella Franklin, Noah Garner, Harlie-Harkness Gregory, Reese Gressett, Brooks Hill, Carpenter Hill, Charlotte Irby, Caroline Hoskins, Addison Hughley, Reylan Jensen, Ja’Miyah Kersh, Abby McCary, Mann Mitchell, Lillian Nunnery, Olivia Nutt, Paisley Ratcliff, Elizabeth Simpson, Nathaniel Simpson, Ephraim Smith, Gracie Smith, Katelynn Smith, Paxton Smith, Samuel Simpson, Jareth Tanner, Rhiannon Tanner, Cooper Tibbetts, Jamir Townsend, Hailey Truman, Jackson Ward, Jake Weir, Mary Frances White, Martha Kate White, Cannon Windham, Satchel Windham and Madison Worth.
