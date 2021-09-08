A local school is heading a relief drive for people affected by Hurricane Ida.
West Lauderdale High School will serve as a drop-off point for the drive, which runs until Sept. 17.
Participating schools include other high schools in Lauderdale County, Meridian High School, Neshoba Central High School, Newton County High School and Meridian Community College.
Items collected at those schools will be taken to West Lauderdale as a main drop off spot.
People can drop off items at West Lauderdale between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and at sporting events.
At the other schools, those interested in donating should call before dropping off items, said West Lauderdale High Principal Principal Shane Rodgers
Requested items include water, personal hygiene products, non-perishable foods, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and more, he said.
