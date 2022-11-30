Architect unveils plans for school bond upgrades

The Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees met Monday evening to discuss the latest updates on the school bond project and to approve additional school upgrades.
Voters in August approved a $34 million bond for improvements throughout the district, and floor plans and layouts for the upgrades were unveiled Monday night.
“The process of getting plans together has been wonderful,” said lead architect Gary Bailey. “The staff and administrators have all been very cooperative and everybody seems to be excited about what's going on. It's an exciting time for Meridian Public Schools.”
The bond will finance:
- Additions and renovations to all schools, including improvements for safety and security.
– Upgrades to elementary schools' learning spaces, labs, playgrounds, and auditoriums.
– Additions and renovations to the middle schools to improve dining areas, media centers, controlled administrative entries, fine arts areas, and ceiling repair and lights.
– Additions and renovations to Meridian High School, specifically the fine arts program and the Ross Collins building, as necessary.
– A new baseball/softball complex and related facilities on the high school campus.
Work could begin as early as March, and Bailey said the plan is to upgrade the middle schools at the same time, then begin working on the high school.
“We would like to get started closer to the students getting out for the summer, we want to limit the distraction of being on campus as much as possible,” Bailey said.
“The stadium is the unknown,” he said. “We have to work around baseball and softball, but the goal is to have the field ready and complete everything in phases,” he added.
School Upgrades
The board also approved a bid for Carver Middle and Harris Elementary upper/lower for its latest round of school upgrades. McLain Plumbing and Electrical were the lowest bidder and the contract is for $3,198,000.
Plans include a new HVAC system to the P.E. dressing room areas of the Carver gym, re-roofing at Carver, and restroom upgrades to Carver and Harris.
Carver Middle was closed over the summer, and its students and staff were divided between Northwest Middle and Magnolia Middle.
“The district's plans are to reuse the facility at some point and we certainly want to maintain it appropriately,” said Clay Sims, the district's director of operations.
“We're looking at roofing updates on priority based on warranty and how the roof is performing and Carver’s needed some attention.”
Sims said there will be a couple of other schools that we will look at doing some additional work in the future.
For the past few months, the district has approved plans to upgrade the roofing and classroom expansion for West Hills Elementary.
Northwest Middle School will also receive classroom expansion and plumbing renovations to the restrooms for touchless fixtures and air conditioning in the gym.
Most recently, Ross Collins Career & Technical Center, which turns 80 years old this month, is set to receive a new HVAC system.
The repairs are being funded with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, which provide schools with money to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
