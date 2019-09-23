Architect Bob Luke accuses Meridian councilman Weston Lindemann, others of libel

A lawsuit filed in Lauderdale County Chancery Court Friday accuses Meridian City Councilman Weston Lindemann and “John Does 1-50” of making libelous statements on Facebook about LPK Architects, P.A. and Bob Luke, the firm's managing principal.
Readers Poll: Social media
Is it appropriate to criticize people on social media, whether they are public officials or not?
The complaint describes John Does 1-50 as potential defendants “who published...and/or republished, endorsed, or confirmed their belief in ... defamatory and libelous statements.”
The defendants are accused of making “false and malicious accusations attacking the reputation, character, and person of the Plaintiffs,” according to the lawsuit.
Among the false accusations, the lawsuit said, “are that the Plaintiffs have engaged in fraudulent activity in the preparation and presentation” of the city's Master Plan.
The complaint includes nearly 50 pages of Facebook posts and comments, many questioning the master plan.
Part of a July 23 post under Lindemann's name states, “With all of the evidence that this planning process has been a sham from the start, as well as more recent findings that raise questions about the plan's legitimacy, it's time we demand our money back!”
“The statements as made by Defendant and John Does 1-50 were wholly without foundation in fact or truth, were either knowingly false when made or were made with complete reckless disregard of their falsity,” the lawsuit alleges.
LPK Architects was contracted by Meridian for its master plan in December 2016. The council authorized a $93,500 agreement with the firm then.
Earlier this month, the council voted 4-1 to request information from LPK, including assessments, plans, and diagrams, according to Lindemann.
That day, Luke told The Meridian Star the latest draft of the master plan was at City Hall.
In an email responding to the lawsuit Monday, Lindemann referred to the council's vote.
“This lawsuit follows a majority vote by the Council to request certain information from LPK Architects regarding the Master Plan. We have yet to receive any response following that action and for that reason the legitimacy of the plan is still in question. This lawsuit is without merit and in my view it is likely an attempt to intimidate the council into backing down out of fear of being sued.”
The complaint calls for $500,000 in damages and publication of an apology.
Luke said Monday that he could not comment on pending litigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.