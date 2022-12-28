The Meridian Housing Authority is ready to give teens and young adults the opportunity to gain trade skills with their new YouthBuild program.
MHA received a $1.5 million YouthBuild grant to provide educational opportunities and skills training to at-risk youth in the community.
“I'm excited that we're in motion with the first YouthBuild participants,” said Gretchen Luvene, the program director for the project.
“The process is moving quite well as we are preparing the participants for their GED and then beginning the second phase, which is their credentials for their construction or their trade.”
Luvene said the program is preparing for another round of recruitment, and hopefully, will have the participants ready to start around the middle or end of January 2023.
The program is looking for 85 participants, ages 16-24, who did not finish high school or come from disadvantaged backgrounds, to learn construction trade skills, complete their GED, participate in community service and explore career options.
Throughout the two-year program, participants will get involved with building a house, remodeling, and working with case managers, educators, and other community partners to set themselves up for success.
Luvene said the program offers many perks for its participants.
“One great thing they can expect is a weekly stipend,” she said. “Getting paid while you learn is a major perk because there's no other youth development program for young adults between the ages of 16 to 24 and paying them.”
This program is geared toward at-risk young people who want a second chance in life, Luvene said.
“Instead of our young people giving up because they have dropped out of school or been expelled, this is one of those programs that are geared toward giving them a second chance if they want it,” Luvene said.
For more information, contact Luvene at 601-678-7484.
