ANOTHER MAGICAL MURAL IN MERIDIAN

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
Members of the Meridian Museum Art Collective spent the weekend beginning their latest project on the side of the old Vise building in downtown Meridian. The massive mural will be an homage to Jimmie Rodgers, a Meridian native known as “The Father of Country Music.” The mural will join other paintings honoring singer David Ruffin (near Dumont Plaza) and Ensign Jesse L. Brown, the U.S. Navy’s first Black naval aviator (at Naval Air Station Meridian). Another mural, which graces the side of Freddie’s Fine Spirits on Highway 39, portrays the cover of The Beatles’ Abbey Road album, while others are located at Cater’s Market and Mia’s Caffe.
