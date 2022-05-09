Annual U.S. 11 Antique Alley kicks off Thursday

The annual U.S. 11 Antique Alley, a 502-mile long yard sale that begins in Meridian and ends in Bristol, Va., starts Thursday and runs through May 15.
The event, always held the weekend after Mother’s Day, will be celebrated in each county up and down the U.S. 11 corridor. Each town along the route plans its own events, such as festivals, antique sales, carnivals, flea markets and yard sales held in conjunction with the Happenin’.
“We expect more vendors and visitors this year,” Teresa Westbrook, the East Mississippi/West Alabama coordinator said. “On the route, shoppers may find modern and antique furniture, household goods, baby items, old and new glassware, decorative items, vintage and new jewelry, vintage tools, collectibles and funky decorative items.
“I sold a Volkswagen one time,” Westbrook said. “Just stick it out there and we will sell it.”
Because of the addition of 252 miles in 2002, the days have been expanded to four. Antique dealers, flea market vendors, and yard sale enthusiasts are expected to line the route from Meridian through Birmingham, Ala., Dade County, Ga., and Chattanooga and Knoxville in Tennessee with Bristol, Va., being the end of the event.
“We focus on the East Mississippi and West Alabama area,” Westbrook said. “Beginning in Meridian, you can hop onto Highway 11 in front of Cracker Barrel and shop to your heart’s delight among vendors, dealers, and yard salers continuously through to Livingston, Alabama. If you are a confirmed dyed-in-the-wool junker, you can keep on going to Bristol, Virginia.”
Westbrook said there are numerous places where vendors will set up, including outside of Meridian, Russell, Toomsuba, Kewanee and Cuba, Alabama.
“There is also great food to be had along the way, including the Kewanee One Stop, which is famous for their breakfast, hamburgers, and Doug’s Barbeque, and the historic Wright-Simmons store in Kewanee is known for their Southern cooked meals.”
Westbrook estimates 60 or more vendors will be set up in the 30-mile stretch between Meridian and Cuba, Alabama. From Cuba the route continues to follow US Hwy. 11 through York, Livingston, and Eutaw, Alabama.
“If the shopping thins out after that, I encourage folds to take Interstate 59 North to just North of Birmingham, and on to Chattanooga where the route will get exciting again,” Westbrook said. Just take the Trussville, Alabama exit and travel on Highway 11 North again.
“There is more shopping than any diehard could stand.”
For more information go to msantiquealley.com or to the new headquarters website at us11antiquealley.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.