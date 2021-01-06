The Martin Luther King Jr. Committee in Meridian has cancelled its annual parade and gala because of rising cases of COVID-19.
“Our physical parade and our physical gala we will not have this year, simply because we don’t want to take a chance on somebody getting sick or dying from being at the parade or gala,” said Gregory Lane, chairman of the MLK parade and gala celebration committee.
Lane said the first parade was held in 1998, while the scholarship gala has been held since 2000. The committee is considering a virtual parade, but the idea is still in the planning stages, he said.
The committee will still have fundraisers to support scholarships for students throughout the year, he said.
Those who want to support the committee can contact Lane at 601-934-5528 or parade chairperson Pamela Graham at 601-479-2018.
