Anne Snabes joins The Meridian Star

Anne Snabes 

Anne Snabes has joined The Meridian Star’s newsroom as a government and general assignment reporter.

Snabes has worked as a Pulliam Fellow at the IndyStar in Indianapolis and as an intern at the Petoskey News-Review in Petoskey, Michigan.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in English and biological sciences. She also completed a master of science in journalism from Northwestern University, where she specialized in health, environment and science journalism. 

Snabes enjoys swimming and reading in her free time.

