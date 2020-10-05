Anne Snabes joins The Meridian Star

Anne Snabes has joined The Meridian Star’s newsroom as a government and general assignment reporter.
Snabes has worked as a Pulliam Fellow at the IndyStar in Indianapolis and as an intern at the Petoskey News-Review in Petoskey, Michigan.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in English and biological sciences. She also completed a master of science in journalism from Northwestern University, where she specialized in health, environment and science journalism.
Snabes enjoys swimming and reading in her free time.
