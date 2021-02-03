Nothing much going on around the McKee Ranch.
Nothing, that is, but Raymond Reddington.
Now to many folks the name Raymond Reddington, Red for short, doesn't ring a bell, but let me tell you, I have become very involved with his world, hubs has too, unless he is taking a nap.
You see Reddington is a gangster, really more like a criminal mastermind, and as well he is the star of a NBC's weekly (scare-your-britches-off) TV series, which is now into its eighth year. The first seven years are available for viewing on Netflix. “Blacklist” is based fictionally in Washington DC.
A weekly TV show (52 weeks), times seven years, uh-huh, my eyes are bugged but I feel as if I'm a part of Reddington's team.
You see he isn't just a bad guy, more like a Robin Hood, I like to think. And he has partnered with the FBI which sounds weird, I know, but with this partnership and because of Red's intricate knowledge pertaining to the underworld of crime and criminals, many bad guys and girls have been brought to justice.
He has a fancy-smancy private jet in which I've ridden many times via Netflix,with the entire gang. I've been onboard for the planning of high-risk heists located in the Orient, Russia, South America, and of course, the United States and other locations of which I am sworn to secrecy.
Red has a daughter, well sometimes she's his daughter but sometimes not – it's complicated. Her mother was a Russian spy. I hope to learn more as time goes on.
Also Red is a big supporter of the world of arts: music, movement (dance), visual art (paintings), sculpture and theater. Oh and did I tell you, he is an excellent cook (and I don't mean fried chicken and corn dogs) and as well a connoisseur of the finest wines known worldwide?
So yes, other than a GLOCK handgun stashed in the back of my jeans, I feel very much part of Red's team and there are lots of benefits, like if I land in jail, Red will bail me out and also most team members drive a black Mercedes. I expect mine any day now.
But anywho, if Reddington becomes too boring, there's always Hawkeye, Radar, Trapper John and the gang at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, better known as M*A*S*H, who save lives and limbs during the Korean War, where the mission of the day is to outwit Mayor Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan and her friend-boy, Major Frank Burns.
Because I pay close attention to the script and the characters as well, I must say M*A*S*H was on top of their game when portraying the horrors of war against a backdrop of outrageous humor. The quips thrown back and forth between surgeons, Hawkeye and Trapper John, while performing life-saving surgery, is more than entertaining but as well portrayed talent rarely seen.
By the way, there are 256 episodes available for your viewing pleasure.
Had it not been for COVID 19 and the fact all of my storytelling jobs canceled, perhaps I would not have had the pleasure of rediscovering the world of M*A*S*H, once again or not even my new aquaintance with Raymond Reddington and the gang.
Or each day I could be tuning into political news. Nah, I am certain one day the news of today will make one hot, messy series, probably a horror story. I can wait.
I am one lucky ole gal.
But wait a minute, I just saw where “Everybody Loves Raymond” is now available on Peacock Premium, all nine seasons. Yeah! That's 211 episodes. I can't wait to catch up with Ray and Debra, Robert and Frank, plus enjoy a plateful of Marie's Spaghetti and Meatballs.
It's all good for me, that unemployment thing, as long as I can pay the Netflix bill.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
