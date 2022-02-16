ANNE MCKEE: Community coming together, one story at a time

Did you notice?
Last Saturday afternoon, right here in downtown Meridian, our community came together and in a good way. "Do what?" someone said.
It's true.
Within five city blocks, we, the attendees, witnessed the deep-longings, over-whelming perseverance, undying courage, the kind hearts and downright stubborn attitudes of people, who came before us. The ones who blazed the earliest trails, some of which still exist today.
We celebrated Meridian's birthday, big, without even blowing out a candle. We celebrated and the people came out, "droves of people," it was said to celebrate with us.
We learned why the Great Choctaw Chief Pushmataha cherished this land and located his governing village just fifteen minutes from downtown Meridian. Through additional voices, who once walked the land, we now call Front Street and 22nd Avenue, Fifth Street and Constitution Avenue, we heard documented stories detailing the lives of people, who made a difference in the place we call home, Meridian, Mississippi.
We heard the struggles of city leaders, among those, the Young Family Enterprises, Weidmann's Restaurant (did you know, in addition to the restaurant, the family once owned a luxury hotel located on the corner of Fifth Street and 22nd Avenue, but it closed?) the Threefoot, before it became sixteen stories, why the Gypsy Queen is buried in Meridian, Mississippi, and the reason Meridian was destroyed two times prior to 1906.
Yes, the Meridian community came together last Saturday afternoon.
And the stories I mentioned are only a few which we shared during the afternoon. There are so many more, diverse, spin-chilling, hilarious, courageous, and downright weird stories, which are a part of our storytelling pathway, located in Meridian.
So, what is next? There are so many more stories.
Y'all, know I like to grin, but last Saturday afternoon I saw grins on faces that well, needed a grin. It had been a long time coming, and so we celebrated and celebrated, story by story, all about the Queen City. The stories ranged, timewise, from 1820 to 1930.
There were murders, hangings, little lost lambs, and why Meridian streets are sometimes considered convoluted. We can blame the last one on Meridian Founders, Mr. Ball and Mr. Ragsdale, who, when laying out original Meridian streets, would not share their plat map. Oh my.
We heard music from Jimmie Rodgers (Britt Gully) himself and as well we were thrilled by the trills of Susie Glover from the 1920s as she called trains at Union Station from long ago. "Newwwwww Orrrrleannnns, Mmmmmobbbbile and Shuuuuubuuuuta," she would sing out.
So yes, the Meridian community came together. We needed it.
Our group of volunteers, The Rose Hill Storytellers, partnered with the City of Meridian, and with assistance by Lauderdale County Archives, in order to bring this event. We like to think we started the season of 2022 with downtown events, and we started it right. People were ready to get out, but I must share we sweated-out the weather, however the Lord allowed a gorgeous, sunny, warm afternoon. He knew we needed it.
So again, what is next? Many, many, many of you have requested we make this an annual event, and I can see that happening. More about that later.
And oh, wow, Meridian's generous media, as always, stepped up with the best coverage we could have ever hoped for, thank you.
But today, thank you community.
We needed your support, and you didn't disappoint.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
