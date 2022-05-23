Animal shelter holds free vaccine clinic

Local residents can make sure their furry friends stay up to date on their shots Thursday at the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter’s free vaccine clinic.
The clinic, which is sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation and Petco LOVE, will run from 5-7 p.m. May 26 and June 9 at the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter, 6100 Rocky Lane, in Marion.
Residents will be able to get their pets inoculated against distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza and parvo for dogs, and feline HPV for cats at no cost.
“Treatment for these deadly diseases can be prohibitively expensive for many pet parents resulting in unnecessary euthanasia, and even with treatment, some can be fatal, especially for vulnerable populations like puppies and kittens,” said Petco Love President Susanne Kogut.
Bissell Pet Foundation Founder Cathy Bissell said protecting pets with vaccines also helps animal shelters by keeping preventable diseases from spreading.
“Bissell Pet Foundation has a longstanding commitment to animals and the shelter teams who care for them. We joined this critical effort to not only keep pets safe, but to provide much needed relief for shelter staff,” she said. “If unvaccinated pets enter shelters, things can be further exacerbated as these diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, disrupting lifesaving operations, and increasing compassion fatigue among staff. There is no reason for a pet to suffer or die from a disease that can be prevented.”
All animals will need to be secured with cats in carriers and dogs on a leash.
For more information visit freepetvaccines.org
