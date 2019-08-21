Meridian Tractor Supply Company will host animal adoptions and pet supplies drive during its annual Out Here with Animals celebration – a monthlong event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them, according to a company news release.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Meridian Tractor Supply, 2110 Highway 19N.
Lauderdale County Animal Control will be participating.
“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Meridian community,” Albert Jones, manager of the Meridian Tractor Supply, said in a statement. “Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the Meridian store for pet treat tastings, giveaways and more.”
Customers can also support the local animal shelter community by participating in a pet supplies drive, which will continue through the month. Tractor Supply is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Meridian rescues and shelters, according to the news release.
The Meridian community and their leashed, friendly animals are invited to participate. For more information, call 601-693-8144.
