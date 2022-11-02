Angel Tree program expands to include senior citizens

Each year since 1979, community members, civic organizations and local businesses have worked to bring joy and holiday cheer to young children in need by adopting angels from The Salvation Army Angel Trees.
This year, Lt. Roy Fisher, commanding officer of The Salvation Army Meridian, which serves Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba and Kemper counties, said more than 500 angels were placed on angel trees throughout the four county area for people to adopt.
At the annual Angel Tree kickoff event Tuesday, which is held each year at Citizens National Bank, Fisher said the holidays were his favorite time of year as he got to see the excitement in children’s faces and gratitude from parents who could not afford gifts on their own.
“Some of these parents have lost their job, some are unable to work due to illness, and many applicants are single mothers who are really struggling to make ends meet. These children are no different from our own children." Fisher added. "They look forward to Christmas morning to find out what will be under their tree, and we believe every child should be given the same chance to enjoy this happiest time of year." It is not about the presents, but about spreading the love of Christ to everyone.
Angel Trees put up at Citizens National Bank locations, the Newton Depot, Uptown Mall and other locations will be covered with cards bearing the age, gender and wish list of children registered for the program. Residents can “adopt” and angel by taking a card, purchasing gifts and returning the card and unwrapped gifts.
Citizens National Bank Meridian Regional President Neil Henry said the bank enjoys its annual partnership with The Salvation Army to both host the Angel Trees and serve as a delivery point for the gifts.
"We make it really convenient for people to help these local children,” Henry said. If you would like to help, all you need to do is stop by your nearest Citizens National Bank location and take home an angel name tag that includes the child's wish list of toys and their clothing sizes. While each name tag lists several items on the child’s wish list, you can make a difference by simply buying a few of the items listed.”
This holiday season will not only be his first as commanding officer of The Salvation Army Meridian, Fisher said, but also the first time senior angels were included on the trees. Of the more than 500 angels registered, he said, about 150 of them were seniors, age 60 or older.
Including senior angels is another opportunity to bring Christmas joy to people in need, Fisher said, as some older adults do not have family or close friends with whom they can celebrate the holidays or exchange gifts.
This year, Fisher said, the deadline to return gifts is Dec. 7. After they’re collected, he said, gifts will be distributed to be opened on Christmas day.
Red Kettle Campaign
As the holidays are rapidly approaching, The Salvation Army Meridian is also readying for the kickoff of the annual Red Kettle Campaign.
The iconic red kettles and festive bell ringers outside grocery stores and shopping centers are The Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with the majority of the funds going to help residents in the same communities where the donations were made.
This year’s kickoff event is set for Nov. 14, Fisher said, and there is still plenty of room for additional volunteers. Whether its an individual or a group, he said, volunteers are welcome to contact The Salvation Army Meridian at 601-482-6156.
