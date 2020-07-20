Anderson's new weapons against germs: UV light emitting robots

Being “squeaky-clean” has taken on a new meaning during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anderson Regional Medical Center has stepped up it cleaning game by adding UV light-emitting robots to provide enhanced sanitization across its facilities, Director of Nursing Jason Cain said.
“The robot is strengthening our infection control procedures with faster, more effective disinfection,” Cain said.
The robots use ultraviolet (UV-C) energy to kill germs in a fast and thorough process. The UV-C disinfection robot deconstructs the DNA of deadly pathogens and common health care-associated infection culprits such as coronavirus.
“We don’t have to endanger our environmental services team as much when we use these devices," Cain said. "Also, we greatly decrease the wait time when a new patient needs to be admitted to a room.”
Anderson has three systems in operation. Two tower systems are used in operating rooms; these two systems work together in larger rooms. They call these two “Fred and Wilma,” Cain said. Critical care has a one-tower system, and Med-Surg has a one-tower system. These two are called “Pebbles and Bam-Bam,” Cain said.
The robots can remove potential contamination in minutes. The robot uses smart dosing technology to sense just the right amount of disinfectant and time needed to properly disinfect the contaminated area, Cain said.
“This device, combined with a thorough manual cleaning, maximizes safety and efficiency for our patients and staff,” Cain said.
Dr. Keith Everett, chief medical officer at Anderson Regional Health System, added, “Infection prevention has always been and will always be a priority in our hospitals. Sanitizing is not a new practice, but the potency of the COVID-19 virus requires us to enhance our sanitizing routines.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.