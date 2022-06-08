Anderson unveils nurse residency program

A residency program at Anderson Regional Health System will make the transition from school to work much smoother for new nurses.
“Our schools do a great job at getting nurses prepared to pass their NCLEX test to become a registered nurse, but like many professions, the transition into the work world needs more time,” Anderson's Chief Nursing Officer Wes Garrison said Wednesday.
The RN residency is an extensive 12 month program for graduate nurses or licensed Registered Nurses with less than one year of experience. It aims to give them the clinical setting with classroom learning, simulations and clinical orientations with an experienced practitioner.
“This program gives them the opportunity to have different exposure to other areas where they might fit or finding what specialty is right for them,” Garrison said.
Garrison said other institutions have seen success with their residency programs, and he wanted to bring similar opportunities to local students.
“The results that I have seen in other other hospitals is the gateway to recruiting new nurses, and you are getting the graduates who are committed to you,” Garrison said. “The physicians are happier, the staff is happier, it is just an overall better transition for them. My experience has shown that, so I wanted to bring that here.”
Resident Gabrielle Jones said she was attracted to the program because Anderson is fully committed to training her for a year. That showed her the dedication the hospital has on molding great nurses.
“What I'm looking to get out of this program is to have help with the decision of where I want to be,” Jones said. “I know I want to be in the critical care unit, but the fact that they are allowing me to learn about different areas is a plus.”
“I feel like I'm supposed to be here," she emphasized. "This is something I really want to do, but it has been great so far.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.