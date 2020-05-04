Anderson Regional Health System is encouraging eligible donors who have recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating blood to help others battling the disease.
The health system said it is participating in a clinical trial led by Mayo Clinic in which researchers are testing the use of donated blood as a treatment for people with severe COVID-19.
Those who have recovered have antibodies to the disease in their blood, known as convalescent plasma, according to a news release.
“The immediate goal of the research is to determine if convalescent plasma can improve the chance of recovery for patients who are severely ill with COVID-19,” said Dr. William Billups, III, Anderson’s chief of staff, in a statement. “Following protocols set by Mayo Clinic, donated plasma will be administered to patients who agree to participate in the trial.”
Before donated blood can be used, it must be tested for safety and go through a process to separate out blood cells, the release said.
To provide convalescent plasma, donors must be eligible to donate blood and meet the criteria below:
• Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test
• Symptom-free for 28 days before donation
• If female, either no history of pregnancy or negative for HLA antibodies; pregnancy test to be performed by Mississippi Blood Services at no charge
