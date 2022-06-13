Anderson scholarships awarded to MCC nursing students

The desire to make a difference – and to emulate the care given to a loved one – prompted Meridian Community College Associate Degree Nursing Program student Chiquita Slaughter to study nursing.
As she was growing up, Slaughter’s dad got cancer and later succumbed to the disease. “I watched how the hospice nurses would come and not only tend to my father’s medical needs, but also gave my mom and grandparents their shoulders to lean on,” she said in explaining her desire to become a registered nurse.
Today, the 32-year-old Philadelphia resident is a third-semester Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) Program student at Meridian Community College, one of seven students selected for seven Anderson Regional Health System scholarships. Each comes with a $2,500 honorarium.
For 34 years, ADN students at the College have benefited from scholarships from the Meridian-based health care system. This year Anderson awarded seven scholarships to full-time students who post grade B or better in their nursing courses and a cumulative grade point average of a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Faculty evaluations and personal essays are also used in the selection process.
At a luncheon honoring the students and guests, John Anderson, CEO of Anderson Regional Health System, said the need for nurses has never been greater. In Mississippi in 2019, there were over 2000 vacancies in nursing; two years later, that number has surpassed 3,000 vacancies. “You have a tremendous opportunity,” he said to the students.
Nurses follow a calling and often show characteristics of being tenacious, compassionate, and driven; the Anderson scholarship recipients are nursing students who demonstrate those qualities, noted MCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner.
“This scholarship will help tremendously,” Slaughter, a single mother of two children who has worked as a practical nurse for four years and a certified nurse assistant for 10 years, said. “I’ll be able to focus more on my studies and not worry so much about my tuition.”
Another MCC third-semester student and scholarship recipient, Heather Streeter, 39, from Quitman, discovered her passion for nursing after watching her mother and aunts care for her 102-year-old-great-grandmother. Streeter, too, started her nursing path as a certified nurse assistant and a licensed practical nurse.
Slaughter received the Dr. Jeff Anderson Scholarship. Dr. Jeff Anderson founded Anderson Infirmary in 1928. At that time, the hospital had room to accommodate 30 patients and was staffed by three physicians and a handful of nurses. Dr. Anderson’s vision for the future, and his commitment to providing quality medical care for the residents in East Central Mississippi and West Central Alabama are the foundation of what has now grown to be Anderson Regional Health System, a 400-bed medical center with over 160 physicians representing more than 38 specialties. The scholarship was created in 2004 to honor Dr. Anderson.
Makayla Thompson, 19, of Bailey, was awarded the Dr. W. J. Anderson III Scholarship. Dr. Anderson was the son of Dr. William J. Anderson and the grandson of hospital founder Dr. Jeff Anderson. Dr. Anderson was a general surgeon from 1962 until his retirement in 1998. Dr. Anderson served as president and chairman of the board of directors at JARMC until his death in October 2002. This scholarship was created in 2003 to honor Dr. Anderson’s visionary leadership to the hospital.
Abbey L. Sistrunk, 21, of Meridian, received the Reuben S. Johnson Memorial Scholarship. Johnson began his 47-year service to Anderson Regional Medical Center in 1947. He was president and chairman of the board for 38 years. He was instrumental in the successful transformation of the hospital from a small infirmary to what became Anderson Regional Medical Center. Johnson also served as the internal management consultant from 1976 until his death in 1994. The scholarship was created in 2007 to honor Johnson’s many accomplishments.
Receiving the Dr. William J. Anderson Jr. Scholarships was Rodney Senseney, 26, of Meridian. Dr. Anderson was the son of Dr. Jeff Anderson, the founder of the hospital. Dr. Anderson served as a general surgeon at Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Center. The scholarship was created in 1988, a year after his passing, to honor the many accomplishments of Dr. Anderson.
Streeter is the recipient of the Dr. Jeff Hollingsworth Scholarship. Dr. Hollingsworth, the grandson of Dr. Jeff Anderson, was a cardiovascular surgeon in Jackson and was instrumental in getting the Cardiac Catheterization program started in Meridian. Dr. Hollingsworth passed away in 1986. This scholarship was established in 1988 to honor Dr. Hollingsworth.
Danielle Chambliss, 26, of Meridian, received the William J. Gunn, Esquire, Scholarship. Gunn began his service to the medical center in 1965 as secretary to the board of directors and general counsel for the hospital. In 1967, he became a member of the board of directors and continued his faithful service until his death in August 2001. The scholarship was created in 2002 to honor Mr. Gunn’s service to the hospital.
Camryn Parten, 20, of Collinsville, was the Anderson Board of Directors Scholarship recipient. The board works behind the scenes to ensure that Dr. Jeff Anderson’s vision, to give quality health care to the people of our region, is carried out. Each member brings expertise in a different area that enhances the quality of care given to patients. These individuals work tirelessly and with very little recognition for their labor. The scholarship was created in 2012 to recognize the valuable contributions of each board member.
