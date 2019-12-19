Anderson's Christmas ornaments honor cancer victims, survivors

Two Christmas trees stood in the north lobby of the Anderson Regional Medical Center. Each ornament on the trees represented someone, and was purchased by a person who cared.
The 12th annual Christmas Tribute ornament hanging took place on Thursday, most notably honoring those who both survived and died of cancer.
One tree was in memory, dedicating a bulb to people who have died of cancer. The other tree was in honor, with each bulb representing a cancer survivor or someone deemed worthy of being honored.
Robert Guasco, director of the Anderson Regional Cancer Center, said the event was an opportunity to “continue the tradition of recognizing and honoring those who we have loved and those who have loved us and to continue the tradition of helping to care for those who need it.”
“It’s uplifting when we hear about what we meant to each other,” he said.
LaShasta Taylor hung an ornament in memory of her mother, who lost her 12-year battle with cancer.
“It meant everything to me,” said Taylor. “To hang an ornament in her honor is a blessing, and her legacy will live on forever for the things she did in the cancer community.”
Taylor’s son, Drelan Cole, was also in attendance.
“It feels great that someone cares about the loved ones you care about,” said Cole.
Ginny Ruffin, an oncology social worker with Anderson, said the process isn’t just a way to honor people, but helps other cancer patients with their needs as well.
“Each year you can purchase an ornament in honor or memory of a loved one, it doesn’t have to be a cancer patient,” said Ruffin. “We have a suggested price of $10 for the ornament, and 100 percent of that goes directly to help our cancer patients with their needs.”
Audrey Ivey and her family has been participating in the event since 2011.
“The ceremony is always very humbling for me and we’ve been on both sides of it,” said Ivey.
Ivey and her children hung two ornaments, one for her mother who survived cancer, and one for her mother-in-law, who passed away.
“We miss her greatly and wish she were here, but we know she’s healed and in heaven,” Ivey said.
