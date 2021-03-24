The Mississippi State Department of Health has named several local medical clinics COVID-19 Centers of Excellence.
To be recognized as a Center of Excellence, a health care provider must agree to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible members of its community, serve as a referral location for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment and address disparities in vaccination access in its community, according to a MSDH press release.
“We are incredibly proud that these health systems have stood up to arm their communities with additional vaccination and treatment efforts in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, in the press release. “With the help of these Centers of Excellence, we can reach important populations that might not be otherwise served through our traditional drive-through clinics.”
The Anderson Regional Health System clinics that MSDH recognized include:
• Anderson Family Medical Center - AirPark
• Anderson Family Medical Center - Enterprise
• Anderson Regional Medical Center COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Denton Farr, vice president of operations at Anderson Regional Health System, said in a statement that the health system is paving the way in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“By providing rapid distribution of the vaccine to eligible individuals across multiple counties, offering outpatient antibody infusion treatments to keep those who test positive for COVID-19 from being hospitalized, and continuing to treat critically ill patients in the hospital, we are proud to serve the medical needs of East Mississippi residents during this unprecedented time,” Farr said.
To book an appointment at the Anderson Regional Medical Center COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, visit https://vaccine.andersonregional.org/
Rush Health Systems clinics designated as COVID-19 Centers of Excellence include:
• Clark Medical Clinic
• EC HealthNet Family Health Center
• Family Medical Group of Union
• The Medical Group of Quitman
“We are proud to have four of our clinics participating in the COVID-19 Centers of Excellence Program coordinated by the Mississippi State Department of Health,” Rush Health Systems said in a statement. “Rush feels a strong sense of responsibility to the communities we serve and we are honored for each of these clinics to be entrusted with delivering vaccines to East Mississippi.”
Rush Health Systems clinics started administering COVID-19 vaccines to the public on January 12.
“After almost a year of treating COVID positive patients, it was exciting to finally take this next step in the fight against the pandemic,” the statement said.
The health system reports that it has administered more than 6,700 doses at its clinics.
“We continue to offer as many appointments as possible with the vaccine supply we have available and look forward to adding more vaccine locations in the very near future,” the statement said.
To view the names of Rush vaccine locations and to see how to book a vaccination appointment, visit www.rushhealthsystems.org/covid-19.
