Anderson names Carmichael director of development

Laura Carmichael, who recently stepped down as the City of Meridian’s community development director, has joined Anderson Regional Health System as the organization’s director of development.
“Mrs. Carmichael’s knowledge, experience and established relationships throughout this area will enable us to more fully serve and support our patients and community, in essence, strengthening our goal of ‘Standing Together’ with our community, John Anderson, president and CEO, said in a new release.
In her new role, Carmichael will manage the development of fundraising initiatives designed to enhance various aspects of the organization:
-The Standing Together Fund is a general fund that assists in advancing technology and services, acquiring state of the art medical equipment, and improving and building necessary facilities.
-A pediatric fund, It’s All About Kids, enhances, upgrades and supports pediatric services.
-Donations made to the Guardian Angel Fund are tribute gifts made in honor of a physician, nurse or staff member and will assist with focused needs throughout the hospital.
Carmichael will also provide support for the Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund, a fund that assists local cancer patients with special needs not covered by insurance.
"I am very proud to join the Anderson Regional Health System team,” Carmichael said in the news release. “My passion is building a stronger community, and I'm excited to begin a new chapter focused on engaging with the community through philanthropic initiatives.”
Carmichael, a Meridian native, has served as the Executive Director for Meridian Council of the Arts. She worked for Rush Health Systems as business development and marketing manager, and she served as the public Relations and communications coordinator for Meridian Community College.
In addition to her professional duties, Carmichael volunteers her time as a board member for many organizations. She is currently on the board of directors for Meridian Community College Foundation, Community Health Improvement Network, Meridian Museum of Art, MUNA Federal Credit Union and Meridian Navy League.
Carmichael is a graduate of Meridian Community College, Mississippi State University, and MSU-Meridian, where she recently earned an MBA.
