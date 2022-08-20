Anderson leads Training Squadron Nine at NAS Meridian

The “Tigers” of Training Squadron Nine (VT-9) held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Meridian, Friday at which Cmdr. Jared “Blake” Thomas was relieved by Cmdr. Jim “RAD” Anderson during the event.
Cmdr. Thomas served as the commanding officer of VT-9 from May 2021 to August 2022.
Thomas thanked the leadership of Training Air Wing One and his sister Squadron Training Squadron Seven (VT-7) for their support during his time as leader of VT-9. But, it was the civilians and military staff he recognized as going above and beyond to support the “Tigers” of VT-9.
“To the student aviators, I offer you as my parting gift the one full proof strategy to succeed in flight school and the fleet… listen to your instructors,” Thomas said. “To the instructor pilots I will say again I have been continuously impressed with your skill, dedication and hard work. The work you put in here in Meridian is the most challenging and rigorous flight training in the world -- it is what makes us the world’s best Navy on the battlefield. Train well, fly safe and I hope to see you on the flight deck soon.”
The guest speaker for the ceremony was Capt. Scott Wastak, Deputy Commander, Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing.
“We each choose to serve for our own unique and selfless reasons, but when the flag goes up and it’s time to fight our selfless reasons become one – service above self -- this is what is special about the camaraderie and resiliency we build when we are part of a squadron.”
Cmdr. Thomas’s leadership and innovative resourcefulness were instrumental in achieving production goals, and training the highest quality United States Navy and Marine Corps student naval aviators and aviators from our allied countries of the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy. Training Squadron Nine executed 17,423 training flight hours in the T-45C Goshawk.
Despite a challenging and rapidly changing pandemic environment, he optimized production through eight carrier qualification detachments. Additionally, his proactive approach and mission focused enabled Training Squadron Nine to wing 58 Navy and Marine Corps Strike/Fighter Aviators, six E-2/C-2 aviators, and five international military students.
Cmdr. James Anderson received his commission in 2003 from the United States Naval Academy. After training in VT-27 and VT-31 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and VT-21 in Kingsville, Texas, he was designated a naval aviator in July 2005. After winging, he reported to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 120 in Norfolk, Virginia, for Fleet Replacement training in the E-2C Hawkeye.
In 2006, Anderson completed two deployments aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
In June 2009, Anderson transferred to NAS Meridian, for a tour with the "Eagles" of VT-7 where he was designated an instructor pilot in the T-45C Goshawk.
In December 2016, Anderson reported to Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) in Washington, D.C. During his time at OPNAV, he served as branch officer for N310, operations and information and as an assistant battle watch captain. Anderson reported back to TW-1 in February 2019 as the FTS operational support officer (OSO), where he provided administrative support to 46 selected reserve instructor pilots. Anderson has accumulated more than 3,500 flight hours and more than 200 carrier arrested landings.
VT-9 trains the highest quality Naval Aviators for service in the fleet and allied partner nations’ operating forces. Its personnel include 38 active-duty and Navy Reserve instructor pilots who train on average 85 student naval aviators a year. VT-9 operates under Training Air Wing 1 as part of the Naval Air Training Command headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.
