Undeterred by the pouring rain, they gathered outside with pink balloons in hand.
Storm clouds were no match for what they've been through.
The balloon release was part of a “Pink Party” Friday for breast cancer survivors at Anderson Regional Cancer Center.
Ruby Alford of Quitman went through 16 rounds of chemotherapy after the knot she had long attributed to a work injury turned out to be cancer.
“I wouldn’t wish this on nobody. It’s very hard,” Alford said. “If you haven’t got God, you will find Him. It’s a faith walk.”
Alford has been cancer-free for four years.
“I thank God. Every day,” she said.
Dr. Matt Cassell, an oncologist with Meridian Oncology Associates, addressed the room of survivors and medical staff in a room decorated in pink.
“You’re resilient. You’re tough. You do what you’ve got to do,” he said.
Ronna Nichols, the director of accreditation for Anderson, recalled the day last year she learned her diagnosis, surrounded by colleagues.
"We just all cried. We just all cried because we knew what was about to happen.”
After six rounds of chemo and the loss of her hair, Nichols learned in May that she was cancer-free.
Dr. Amy Coleman, a radiologist and director of the Anderson Regional Breast Center, said the event was meant to show support to survivors.
“We want them to know that we stand behind them and we support them every day, not just the day they got their results, but in the days, weeks, and years to follow,” she said.
She said women should get a yearly mammogram beginning at age 40 and perform monthly breast exams.
