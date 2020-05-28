Amtrak to hire 2 station agents in Meridian, resume window service

Amtrak will be hiring two station agents to work at Union Station in Meridian, the company said Thursday.
The decision follows a Congressional mandate to provide customer service at 15 locations, according to a statement provided by Marc Magliari, the public relations manager for Amtrak Government Affairs & Corporate Communications.
“These uniformed workers will be trained to assist our customers with booking and boarding trains, including helping with unaccompanied minors, carry-on baggage and providing information on the status of arriving and departing services,” the statement said. “These employees will be scheduled to meet customers for all trains.”
Applications will be available online at jobs.Amtrak.com.
Amtrak closed the Union Station ticketing window in May 2018 because it wasn't being used, Magliari said at the time.
