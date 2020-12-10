Amtrak is restoring staffing at Meridian’s Union Station, according to a company press release.
Customer service staff will be at the station when Amtrak trains are there. One customer service representative has already started working at the station, and a second representative will start working there in the future, according to Marc Magliari, a spokesman for Amtrak.
Magliari said that in 2017, the company reduced its staffing in Meridian. For a while, there only was a caretaker at Union Station.
Amtrak is also restoring staffing to the Hammond, Louisiana, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama, stations.
The customer service representatives will help customers without sufficient internet connectivity book tickets, according to the press release.
Amtrak is currently not accepting cash. When customers want to pay by cash, representatives will direct them to other payment methods, including buying a reloadable debit card at a store or purchasing an Amtrak Gift Card, according to the news release.
Amtrak's Crescent train stops in Meridian. The train from New York to New Orleans stops in Meridian at 2:58 p.m. and leaves at 3:04 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The train from New Orleans to New York stops in Meridian at 11:02 a.m. and leaves at 11:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
