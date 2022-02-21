Amnesty day offers fresh start for Meridian residents

Meridian residents with unpaid fines or who didn’t make their court appearance will have an opportunity for a fresh start Thursday at the City of Meridian Municipal Court’s amnesty day.
Municipal Judge Dustin Markham said amnesty day, which will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., will give residents the chance to meet with court officials and work out an arrangement to clear their debt with the court.
“It’s one day for them to come down to see myself and a court clerk and reach a resolution to their issues,” he said.
Operating on a first-come-first-serve basis, Markham said he will pull the records of residents who show up to amnesty day, see what they owe and work with them to get them a clean slate.
“You show up, we look at where you are, we look at the responsibilities you owe to the court and get it cleared up so you walk out of that building with a fresh start,” he said.
Many times, unpaid fines will have additional penalties tacked on to what residents owe, Markham said. That is another part of what will be looked at on amnesty day, he said.
“We’re going to look very closely at those,” he said.
Unpaid court fines and missed court appearances can result in civil contempt warrants being issues, Markham said. Then, when a resident is pulled over for a minor traffic violation, Meridian Police Department sees that and detains them.
That detainment, he said, makes people miss work. They lose their jobs, get marked absent from class or miss a test.
Amnesty day offers them a chance to avoid those disruptions and get back on the right path.
“It basically gives the citizen a new opportunity so they don’t get reeled in or pulled in for something they should’ve cleared up a long time ago,” he said.
Amnesty day is not a free pass, but for residents who are willing to be truthful, take responsibility and work with the court in good faith, Markham said he wants to meet them where they are.
“As long as they are working in good faith, we’re going to work with them,” he said.
