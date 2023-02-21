Meridian residents with outstanding court fines or who missed their court appearance will have an opportunity to get things cleared up without the threat for jail.
Meridian Municipal Judge Dustin Markham said the second amnesty day event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Meridian Police Station. During amnesty day, residents will have the opportunity to sit down with court officials and work out a way to clear their debt with the city.
Unpaid fines can be difficult to clear with civil contempt warrants being issued and possible jail time and additional fines piled on to the original amount. The cycle can cause residents to rack up large fees and interfere with their jobs, schooling or other duties.
Markham created amnesty day so residents and court officials could dig beyond the dollar amounts and examine what fines were incurred and why and develop a payment plan that is fair and works with residents’ budgets.
Markham said more than 300 people took advantage of amnesty day in February 2022, but others were hesitant to come out of fear they would be arrested. Now that residents can see their friends and neighbors reap the benefits, he said he hoped those who may have skipped last year’s event would make plans to come Thursday.
Between last year’s event and Thursday’s Markham said he hoped to leave residents on good footing moving forward and help as many as possible find a path to get out from under their city court debts.
