AmeriCorps volunteers clean-up Meridian homeless encampment

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, young people from around the country still find ways to give back.
A group of young volunteers with AmeriCorps spent Thursday morning cleaning up an abandoned homeless encampment off of South Frontage Road in Meridian.
The former encampment was full of bottles, clothes and trash that could have been there for years.
The team of 15 workers is part of AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps, which is open to anyone that is between the ages of 18 to 26. Teams are placed throughout the county and work in areas of need.
The team that worked Thursday in Meridian arrived in Vicksburg on Aug. 17 and is scheduled to be in Mississippi until September, but it could leave the area based on what happens in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
“We all signed up for AmeriCorps because although we are going through difficult times right now, a lot of people still need help and assistance,” Greta Zimmer, of Chicago, said.
Zimmer, who recently graduated from high school, is taking a gap year from academics to learn about her community before heading off to college.
Zimmer said the project has allowed her to work with people in housing and construction and how to clean up a homeless area.
Team leader Isaiah Maxie, of Kansas City, Missouri said the group was assigned to work with Mississippi United to End Homelessness, and cleaning up the camp was a project they wanted to tackle.
“This is one of the projects that we thought was pretty interesting because we got the opportunity to see different encampments, not only the aspect of the human side but the nature side of it,” Maxie said.
Maxie, who is with AmeriCorps for a second time, said homelessness is different in most areas.
In Hattiesburg, a lot of homeless people live in abandoned structures, but Meridian is a mix of both and includes people living in the woods, he said.
During his two years of service, Maxie said, he realized that not everyone is as fortunate as he is. He said he keeps coming back because he likes the impact he is making in a community and how it helps him to grow as a person.
"Being able to experience different cultures is impactful to me because I grew up in an urban setting,” Maxie said. “It allows us to grow as people.
The group is scheduled to work with the Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity before going to another location in September.
