AmeriCorps team pitches in at Clarkco State Park

QUITMAN — The campgrounds at Clarkco State Park are looking a bit safer this week, thanks to a group of AmeriCorps volunteers.
"AmeriCorps is a great opportunity to take a year, to really figure out what you want to do for yourself, and what your passions are, while giving back to the community in need,” said Sophia Farchione, one of eight volunteers helping out at Clarkco.
The service organization allows young adults to travel the country for 10 months, working together on various community projects.
“I just graduated with a degree in biology and I just didn’t know what path I wanted to go down," said Farchione, a native of Syracuse, New York. "That's when I heard about AmeriCorps."
The volunteers, who arrived in East Mississippi on Jan. 14, have spent the week leveling the ground around the Clarkco's camping pads. The ground around the pads has eroded over time, creating a safety hazard, Farchione said.
“It creates a huge drop and a fall hazard for people who are coming out of their campers,” she said.
Clarkco Park Manager Toney Fleming said that over the last year, five different teams have helped with projects in the park. He said the volunteers fill a need, because the park has a small staff.
“Otherwise, we wouldn’t be able to work on some of these projects,” he said. "This has been a good thing at Clarkco.”
After completing their work at the park, the team heads to Lake Charles, Louisiana on Friday to help with disaster assistance.
