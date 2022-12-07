AmeriCorps Seniors show appreciation to volunteers

Local organizations often use the holiday season as a time to give back to the community, but Joyce Franklin, the volunteer coordinator for AmeriCorps Seniors, said it’s just as important to show appreciation to volunteers.
AmeriCorps Seniors, a community impact program of the United Way of East Mississippi, took Wednesday afternoon to show how much they value their volunteers' efforts with a game of bingo and a hot meal.
“Our team works hard and we really wanted to show how grateful we are to have them,” Franklin said.
“We just needed to show our volunteers how much we really appreciate them given their time because a lot of people don't care to volunteer and to the ones that do, you want to show them how you appreciate it.”
AmeriCorps Seniors can be seen out helping several nonprofits in Meridian such as L.OV.E.'S Kitchen, Feed by Faith, the Salvation Army, and local hospitals.
“Our goal is to provide as much help as any nonprofit needs. Whatever they need, I want them to know we are here to lend a hand,” Franklin added.
