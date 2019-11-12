AmeriCorps members make literacy their mission in Meridian

Erin Stevens remembers repeating the first grade because she had trouble reading.
With help from her older sister, Stevens was encouraged to read, and her skills improved.
Now, as an adult, Stevens hopes that spending time in Meridian will inspire struggling students to enjoy reading.
“It's exciting to meet students and you can encourage them to do better," she said. "You can be the change in their life."
Stevens is one of 20 AmeriCorps members tutoring second and third graders in the Meridian Public School District. The $469,617 grant from Volunteer Mississippi allows AmeriCorps members to assist students with reading, comprehension and writing.
They also help teachers and provide after school tutoring.
AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs, in which members commit their time to increase academic achievement, mentor youth, fight poverty, sustain national parks, prepare for disasters and more, according to the agency's website.
Meridian is one of three school districts in the state to host AmeriCorps members. Grenada and Perry County School Districts are the other two districts.
For the 2019-19 school year, 51 percent of students in the Meridian Public School District met the requirements in reading, while 49 percent did not, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.
Christie Rowcliffe, academic intervention specialist for the district, said the AmeriCorps program has three goals to reach by the end of this school year.
One is to improve scores on the i-Ready test, with 80 percent of second and third-grade students showing a 15 percent growth on the test. i-Ready is an online program focusing on reading and math that helps teachers target specific skills.
The second goal is to increase the numbers of third-graders passing the reading gate test, while the third goal is for the AmeriCorps members to become full time teachers. Rowcliffe said that goal will help address a shortage of teachers in the district and the state.
Settling in
In Meridian, AmeriCorps members are working with students in small groups of eight, so they can get individualized attention.
Stevens said her role has been challenging, but rewarding, because she is helping students in need. She's already identified a group of second graders who are struggling with writing.
“We pull the students that are struggling, so we can get them to where they can pass the third-grade test and move on to the next grade,” she said.
Stevens said her role is to provide extra support in the classroom, whether it's to the teachers or students. Some students have personal issues and might not get the academic support they need at home.
Stevens said her presence will help will fill the gap.
"I think it will be a good fit for Meridian Public Schools, because they need the extra support," she said. "You have a lot of things fighting against the kids."
After working in marketing, AmeriCorps member Charita Ford said helping children is preparing her to become a teacher.
“This is to see if I have what it takes and the sustained interest in education,” she said.
Ford said some days in the classroom can be challenging, but the students are what make her return.
"They want you to show up everyday," she said. "That lets them know that you are not going to walk away when the times get hard, because we are committed to them."
