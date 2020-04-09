A member of AmeriCorps has been busy spreading good cheer around Marion.
Jennifer Hearn said she wanted to give back to the community because the nurses and first responders are sacrificing so much of their time to keep others safe during the COVID-19 crisis.
Hearn stopped by the Marion Police Department, Belford Care Center of Marion and Beehive Homes of Marion.
“Since I am part of the community, I felt the need to give back to them and let them know that their hard work and efforts are not going unnoticed,” she said in an email. “It's my way of saying 'Thank You' to them for all that they are doing. I also wanted to let the residents know that there is someone praying for them during this time.”
