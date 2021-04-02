Lauderdale County and the City of Meridian will receive millions of dollars from the federal government under the recently passed COVID-19 relief bill.
On March 11, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law. The bill provides direct payments of $1,400 to many Americans.
It will also provide aid to state and local governments, give aid to schools, expand COVID-19 testing and bring about other measures, according to the Associated Press.
The bill allocates $195.3 billion for state governments and the District of Columbia, according to a congressional fact sheet.
The final allocations for states have not yet been published, but preliminary estimates indicate that the state of Mississippi would be allocated $1.81 billion.
According to Mississippi Today, the Mississippi Legislature will use the funding primarily to replace revenue the state lost because of the pandemic, for COVID-19 related costs and for water, sewer and broadband.
In addition to providing funding at the state level, the American Rescue Plan will also allocate a total of $130.2 billion for city and county governments in the U.S., according to the fact sheet.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform has published preliminary estimates of the allocations. The committee noted that the numbers are approximate and may contain data irregularities.
The estimate of Lauderdale County’s allocation is $14.38 million.
Lauderdale County Supervisor Joe Norwood, who represents District 4, said the guidelines on how the relief funding can be used have not yet been issued.
"We're just waiting on the federal government to issue guidelines on the ARP money," Norwood said in March.
Estimates of the ARP allocations for local counties and municipalities are below.
Lauderdale County
Lauderdale County: $14.38 million
Marion: $337,087
Meridian: $8.2 million
Neshoba County
Neshoba County: $5.65 million
Philadelphia: $1.60 milion
Kemper County
Kemper County: $1.89 million
DeKalb: $227,054
Newton County
Newton County: $4.08 million
Chunky: $71,025
Decatur: $384,437
Hickory: $119,277
Newton: $711,377
Union: $427,728
Clarke County
Clarke County: $3.01 million
Quitman: $475,980
