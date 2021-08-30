Allied-Locke Industries will hold a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 1 in hopes of filling 20 positions for a new plant in Union.
Plant Manager Ed Cannon said the company has been operating in Union since 2000, where it manufactures chains and conveyor sprockets for automotive, timber and other industries. The company recently purchased an existing building next-door from the county to open an additional facility.
With the new plant, Cannon said, Allied-Locke plans to grow its Union footprint in a new direction.
“This plant is set up for the Asphalt industry,” he said. “This is just a little different market.”
The new facility will also manufacture chains and conveyor parts, he said, however they will be geared more toward the needs of asphalt plants that produce the needed road material. Cannon said asphalt plants are plentiful, and there is a demand for the products.
“You probably can’t go 60 miles in any direction without running into an asphalt plant,” he said.
The products manufactured in Union will be put to use nationwide, Cannon said, and some orders will go to meet needs internationally.
Cannon said the company is looking to fill about 20 positions at the new plant, with openings in general assembly, welders, machine operators, maintenance, inside sales and some administrative functions such as salary. Once production ramps up, Cannon said he expects more staff will be added to meet demand.
The positions offer “highly competitive salary packages,” he said, including 401K plans, vacation time, pension plans and a “cadillac benefits plan,” which includes family medical, dental and vision.
The job fair is set to run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Allied-Locke facility, 226 Industrial Circle, Union. At the fair, Cannon said, employees will conduct on-site interviews of potential employees. Applications will be available to fill out, he said, but resumes will also be accepted.
Applicants with resumes, he said, will be able to save some time filling out paperwork, but resumes are not required to apply.
Allied-Locke Industries has been in business since 1965. It is headquartered in Dixon, IL, where it operates two manufacturing plants. The company produces parts and equipment for industries nationwide, Cannon said, and it exports products to 37 different countries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.