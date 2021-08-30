Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Showers along with a few thunderstorms. Potential for flooding rains. High near 75F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.