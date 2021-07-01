Allie Cat Run and Festival benefits MCC nursing program

Signing their daughter’s signature on a symbolic check, Leslie and Bill Carruth donated $15,000 to Meridian Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program.
The Carruths lost their daughter, Allie, in a tragic accident in the spring of 2017 and continue to honor her memory through the Allie Cat Run and Festival. Now in its fourth year, the event donates proceeds to various nonprofit organizations, including MCC.
College officials were honored and grateful. “This is incredible. You can’t fathom what it means to our students and our programs,” said MCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner to the Carruth family. “Being able to take a tragedy and turning it into something positive for the community is overwhelming.”
Lara Collum, MCC associate vice president for nursing, indicated that the gift would enhance the nursing program’s skills laboratory and offer scholarship opportunities.
"It is always an emotional experience to receive gifts of this nature," said Leia Hill, vice president for institutional advancement and the executive director of the MCC Foundation. "This donation creates a legacy, Allie's memory will live on through these gifts and touch the lives of so many. The MCC Foundation considers it significant to be among the recipients of proceeds honoring such a special little girl."
The accident occurred when Bill Carruth was a student studying in his first semester of nursing at MCC. “The nursing program really stepped up and took care of him,” Leslie Carruth said. “And forever, we will be in debt to you all for that,” she said.
A portion of the 2019 Allie Cat Run and Festival proceeds also was donated to the College; because of the pandemic, the 2020 event was canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.