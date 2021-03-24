'Allie Cat' mural appears ahead of upcoming festival

Ahead of the upcoming Allie Cat Run and Festival, a new mural inspired by the event's namesake has appeared in downtown Meridian.
The artwork near Dumont Plaza honors Allie Carruth, who passed away at the age of six following an accident in 2017.
Leslie Carruth, Allie's mother and an art teacher at Lamar School, said she and a few other artists painted the mural last week.
“Getting something to do like this for Allie, especially for our community, it’s really humbling, to be honest,” Leslie Carruth said.
The mural, which was sponsored by the Meridian Museum of Art, depicts bright yellow daffodils, a blue sky and the name “Allie.”
The words “Have a daffodil day” are also part of the image. Leslie Carruth said her daughter played the role of a sunflower in a school play. At the end of the play, she said, “My name is Alexandra Garnett Carruth. I hope everybody has a daffodil day.”
One of Leslie Carruth's former students, who was a senior when Allie died, reached out to Vans, the shoe company. Vans then created a design to honor Allie, and the company made shoes with the design for the seniors at Lamar School and for Allie’s parents.
The design is also the image that makes up the mural.
Daffodils, planted by Allie's Lamar School classmates in January, will soon spring up around the mural. Van Zyverden, Inc. provided the bulbs.
Allie Cat Run and Festival
Leslie Carruth noted that she and her husband decided to donate their daughter’s organs through the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency. They then founded the Allie Cat Run and Festival to raise money for MORA and to raise awareness of the fact that April is National Donate Life Month.
The event starts at 9:30 a.m. on April 17 and extends through the afternoon. The day will start with a 5K run, a 2-mile walk and a kids fun run.
The event will also feature a festival, which will include a petting zoo, pony rides, live music, face painting, tide dying and other activities.
“Come and enjoy the day,” Leslie Carruth said. "And let that be your little joy that you have that day that we can give to you, or that Allie can give to you.”
