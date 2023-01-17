A multi-vehicle wreck has the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 closed to traffic Tuesday as emergency crews work to clear the wreckage from the road.
The incident, which happened at 154 mile marker adjacent from Pizza Hut, involves at least six vehicles including two semi tractor trailers, a dump truck and two passenger vehicles.
Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the interstate can be reopened to traffic.
