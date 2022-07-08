ALDI opening later this summer

Grocery retailer ALDI is working toward opening its sixth Mississippi location in Meridian this summer.
ALDI Loxley Division Vice President Heather Moore said in a statement that the company is hoping to open later this summer with a specific opening date to be announced.
“We are excited to confirm we are planing to open our first ALDI store in Meridian, Mississippi in the Meridian Crossroads Shopping Center later this month,” Moore said. “We will reach back to share more specifics, including the store opening timing, when available.”
The opening of a Meridian location comes as part of a nationwide expansion of 150 new ALDI stores, 20 of which will be in the Southeast. The grocery retailer announced in February it would be expanding its locations in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida.
To support its expansion, ALDI also announced the opening of a new distribution center in Loxley, Alabama.
Additional stores in Mississippi are planned in McComb, Ocean Springs and Starkville for a total of nine locations throughout the state. ALDI currently has locations in Corinth, Horn Lake, Olive Branch, Southaven and Tupelo.
Each location is expected to employ 15-20 people, with the national expansion creating around 500 jobs across ALDI’s store and warehouse workforces.
