ALDI grand opening set for Sept. 1

Meridian residents will soon have another option for grocery shopping as the grocery retailer ALDI looks to open Sept. 1.
In a news release, the company said a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony would be held at 9 a.m. at the store's new location in the Meridian Crossroads shopping center, 131 S. Frontage Rd.
As part of the opening, the store announced the first 100 customers would receive a gift card to use in the store, and shoppers would also have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
The opening of the Meridian ALDI comes as part of a nationwide expansion effort by the grocery retailer, with 20 new stores planned throughout the south and 150 new locations opening throughout the country.
A new distribution center was also opened in Loxley, Alabama to support ALDI’s expansion efforts in the region.
Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Heather Moore, Division Vice President for ALDI. “We offer easy access to affordable fresh food and household essentials, as well as a great selection of regional items. Our new Gulf Coast locations will carry local favorites such as Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, Crystal’s Hot Sauce, Blue Plate Mayonnaise, Blue Bell Ice Cream and Luzianne Sweet Tea.”
In addition to carrying popular regional brands, ALDI is also working to expand it’s capabilities for online ordering and curbside pickup. The company said in a news release it planned to offer curbside service at more than 1,500 locations by the end of the year.
ALDI currently operates locations in Tupelo, Corinth, Hornlike, Olive Branch and Southaven, with future ALDI stores planned in McComb and Starkville. An opening ceremony for a new ALDI location in Ocean Springs was set for Thursday.
Each ALDI location is expected to employ 15-20 people, with about 500 new jobs being created during the expansion effort.
