Marion residents will soon get a letter asking them to help keep the town clean after the board of aldermen voted Tuesday to send the letter to each town resident.
Alderman Norman Coleman said the letter asks residents to do their part in curbing litter and keeping grass mowed.
“It’s just a way that we feel that we can get our citizens involved with helping keep the town clean and safe,” he said.
Coleman said the town used to have three employees in the water and street department but now has only two. The reduced manpower, he said, limits the amount of time employees have to go around picking up trash.
"So we don't have a lot of free time to pick up paper and stuff."
Mayor Larry Gill said picking up garbage could easily be a full time job. As soon as it’s picked up, he said, garbage reappears.
“They go pick it up at eight o’clock in the morning, and by lunchtime trash is right back down there,” he said. “you could really use somebody that just picked up trash all day, full time. It’d be a full time job, 40 hours a week. It really would be.”
Gill said getting the town’s residents involved picking up trash on and around their properties would go a long way toward reducing the amount of litter along town streets and help keep the town clean and safe for everyone.
In the letter, Coleman said, residents are asked to remove their trash cans from the curb once garbage has been collected, keep the grass mowed in the ditch along the street and to pick up litter on their properties.
“If you will please consider doing these things we know it will help enhance our great town of Marion,” he said reading from the letter. “Please be assured we, the mayor and board of aldermen, will be forever grateful. Also, please remember this is your town as well.”
